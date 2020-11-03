Qatar destroyed a huge amount of bad products

ِQatar destroyed a huge amount of bad products

The agricultural quarantine offices of the Agricultural Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, inspected 5,835 consignments weighing 124,202 tonnes of various types of imported agricultural consignments, like plants and other raw materials used for farming, across all customs points in the country in October.

The quarantine offices destroyed 24 consignments, weighing 23.5 tonnes, for violating agricultural quarantine law and being infected with quarantine and non-quarantine pests, said the Ministry of Municipality and Environment in a statement. The agricultural quarantine is a first line of defense for protection from agricultural infections. The preventive procedure aims to protect country’s agricultural wealth from foreign-originated pests.

The procedure also requires that all plants, agricultural products and any other materials shall be subject to phytosanitary regulations for its procedures and to ensure that other agricultural production inputs are in conformity with the conditions and specifications.