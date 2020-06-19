12 Doha food outlets closed

The Department of Health Supervision at the Department of Municipal Control in the Municipality of Doha carried out a surprise inspection campaign on a number of areas of Doha and the industrial zone and 126 inspections of food facilities.

The rounds resulted in the liberation of 13 violations, most of which focused on preparing, preparing, and preserving foodstuffs in unhealthy conditions, lack of health certificates for workers, preserving food cooked at room temperature, lack of attention to public cleanliness, and the use of foodstuffs not fit for human consumption, and these institutions are being followed up Food in violation of its conditions.

The administrative closure of 8 food establishments has been closed for periods ranging from 3 days to 7 days for previous violations, as well as the immediate closure of 4 food establishments for a period of 30 days, for employing workers without health certificates, and a number of consumer complexes and a hotel from During the daily work of the department.