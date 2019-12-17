12 Mega activities in Qatar Tomorrow

The Associated Activities of Qatar National Day 2019 celebrations for community members in Qatar are expected to attract tomorrow (December 18) 150,000 persons at 10 venues.

The Organising Committee of the Associated Activities of Qatar National Day 2019 Celebrations will host 12 mega cultural, musical and sports events on December 18, in collaboration with Asian communities, companies and Asian schools in Qatar.

A wide range of cultural events and musical performances will be presented in Wakra Sports Club, Barwa Al Baraha and Asian Accommodation City in Industrial Area, Asian Town, Doha Stadium, Sri Lankan School in Doha, Barwa Village – Mukainis, Shahaniya Industrial Area, Lusail Sports Complex and Al Khor Barwa Workers Recreation Complex.

At Asian Town (Industrial Area); Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepali community teams’ artistes will display their cultural and musical performances. The community teams will participate in the thematic parade competition also. Artists and singers from India will perform in the musical concert in Asian Town along with stand-up comedy and Qawwali. Sabri Brothers and Deepak Mahan are among the popular artistes performing in Asian Town and Asian Accommodation City.

The Wakra Sports Club will host cultural shows and special events by Indian Malayalee communities in Qatar.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Center will showcase a variety of popular shows and demonstrations such as Arabic fusion dance, Oppana, Daff Mutt, Kolkali and Kalari. Popular Indian Junior Singers and Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Show stars Vaishnav Girish and Yumna Ojin will perform in the event that will be held from 3 to 9pm in the football indoor stadium.

The Wakra Football Stadium will host wide variety of cultural fiesta and musical concert in Punjabi, Pushto and Balochi languages by famous Pakistani artistes and singers such as Gulab, Nazaneen, Bakhtawar Qayoom, Shah Farooq, Preshey Khan, Shazeen and Khan Zaib. The event will start at 9pm and will continue until 9pm.

Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese community teams will show cultural performances and traditional shows in Barwa Al Baraha in Doha Industrial Area. The Musical performance led by famous Asian orchestra will also enthrall the audience.

The Cultural Forum will showcase here a range of events such as solidarity program, Arabic dance, Kolkali, Cultural Fusion, Chendamelam, music and songs. The event will be held at the football ground in Barwa Al Baraha from 3 to 9 pm. The Sri Lankan School in Qatar will host cultural performances and shows by artistes under Sri Lankan Coordination Committee. A musical concert led by famous Sri Lankan singer Neel Warnakulasouriya of Sunflower Band in Sri Lanka will be staged at the event, from 3 to 9pm.

Shahaniya will host cultural and traditional shows by Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese community teams and musical performance by Asian orchestra, from 3-9pm.

this article is taken from: thepeninsulaqatar