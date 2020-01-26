Vodafone Qatar has announced a new special offer

Vodafone Qatar has announced a new GigaHome special offer – ‘Don’t Buy, Just Try’, which lets anyone try GigaHome smart Wi-Fi and enjoy three months without being locked in.

Vodafone GigaHome is the latest in home Wi-Fi technology powered by Vodafone Qatar’s GigaNet network, including the latest 5G and fibre technologies. People can now enjoy uninterrupted Wi-Fi in every room with smart home technology and access to unlimited

entertainment with GigaTV.

Through a state-of-the-art set-top box, GigaTV gives access to a full suite of entertainment that includes live TV channels, OSN premium channels, catch-up features, and on-demand content, such as movies from major studios, Vodafone exclusive TV series, and kids’ content. GigaTV customers will also be able to enjoy all of these features on the go through the GigaTV app.

The not-to-be-missed offer allows customers to try out GigaHome – the ultimate home Wi-Fi – for a three-month trial period, and ensures that change is easy. Customers who sign up will have one month to decide if they wish to continue enjoying the service for the remainder of the offer period at no extra cost.



Vodafone Wi-Fi is available anywhere in Qatar, while Vodafone GigaNet fibre services are available in many areas in Qatar, including The Pearl, West Bay, Lusail, Al Sadd, Mesaimeer City, Msheireb, Al Gharaffa, Wakra, and Wukair.

GigaNet 5G is currently available in key areas across Qatar and is constantly expanding. People can also live chat with Vodafone on Vodafone.qa/try to set up an appointment with an agent.

Customers who wish to take up the ‘Don’t Buy, Just Try’ offer and subscribe to Vodafone GigaHome can visit www.vodafone.qa/try or any Vodafone Qatar retail store.