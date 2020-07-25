Eid Al Adha 2020 in Qatar

With Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, abattoirs in municipalities have been readied, people started buying sacrificial animals as well as different malls and hypermarkets are also witnessing an increased footfall of visitors.

In preparations of Eid Al Adha, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment has also announced the readiness of beaches and public parks for visitors, with a call for people to adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Widam has also announced that it is well prepared for the special occasion of Eid Al Adha. The abattoirs will be working throughout the week during the whole week under the supervision of specialized veterinarians to ensure the safety of the slaughtered animals during Eid Al Adha holidays.

Widam Food Company announced that people can contact the company through Widam app and use e-payment mode to get their slaughtered animals delivery, a local TV channel reported.

This service came as precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. The company has also equipped eight abattoirs for slaughtered animals in various areas of the country in cooperation with the competent authorities to meet all needs while adhering to all health procedures.

For parks and beaches, the visitors should adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place such as activating Ehteraz app, undergoing temperature reading and maintaining social distancing, the Ministry of Municipality said.

A number of hypermarkets and shopping malls have started offering attractive discounts and promotions as people gear up for the Eid Al Adha celebrations next week. Doha Festival City (DFC) has announced it is celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid Al Adha with an extensive range of exclusive offers from leading brands across women’s fashion, children fashion, accessories, leather goods, men’s fashion, homeware, dining, and other products.

Lulu Hypermarket brings amazing offers during this Eid Al Adha to its customers with discounts in various products until August 2. Safari Hypermarket has also announced via social media the wide-ranging food and non-food products being offered with big discounts to shoppers in preparation for the celebration.

Al Meera also offers discounts in many items until August 5 or until supplies last. In addition, bonus points are awarded when purchasing certain products under its Meera Rewards scheme. Meanwhile to finalise arrangements for upcoming Eid Al Adha, different municipalities of the country have also intensified inspection campaigns on food facilities.