175 expatriates will get free flights from Qatar

e175 expatriates will get free flights from Qatar

Expatriate forum, Incas Qatar has said that it is organizing a free chartered flight to Kozhikode in Kerala for 175 needy travelers.

Jobless, suffering from illness, those on expired tourist visa, pregnant women, and others facing financial difficulties will be considered for this free flight.

On its social media account, the association has invited expats wishing to return to fill up a form with details of their name, age, details of passport, the reason for travel, full address in India and Embassy registration number (EOID No), authorizing Incas to use the details to book a ticket and agreeing to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in India.

The applications will be accepted till July 27, 7 pm, of which 175 will be selected on a priority basis, stated Incas.

Prior to this INCAS has arranged chartered flights to various other destinations in India including Bangalore, Kochi, and Kannur.