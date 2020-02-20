2 Qatar residents arrested selling illegal products

North Security Department arrested two people for the sale of liquor.

The two Asians were arrested after a raid following a tip-off that police received.

The police said arrests were made after they received information that some persons were selling liquor at a residence in Al Matar area.

The liquor bottles were recovered from the residence of those arrested.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings.