2 Qatar residents arrested selling illegal products 

315 wild animals at Al Khor Family Park
The mini zoo at Al Khor Family Park has emerged as major destination for children where they can interact with their favourite animals and birds.
Seeing animals in real life is a much more immersive experience than reading about them in books or watching them on screens; kids feel more connected to the creatures.
The new look of the park features a mini zoo, a battery-operated train and many other facilities.
A cinema hall and an amphitheater to host different types of activities are also added to the park.
The park has many entertainment facilities, games, green
Asian passenger to Qatar caught smuggling drugs
Customs officials at Hamad International Airport managed to control a quantity of marijuana after the customs inspector suspected a passenger’s bag coming from one of the Asian countries on a direct flight, and by inspecting the bag by the competent inspector, it was found coils of marijuana hidden between clothes and weighing 8 kg Fines, a seizure report was prepared and legal procedures were completed.
Mr. Ajab Mansour Al-Qahtani, Director of Customs Department, Hamad International Airport, praised the role of the administration’s inspectors for their high-security sense and accurate suspicion of monitoring any prohibited violations