3 new major additions to “WhatsApp”

International press reports revealed that the world’s most popular instant messaging platform “WhatsApp” has made 3 major new additions to make “easier” work.

The report, published on the “Times News Now” website, indicated that the “WhatsApp Business” application has received a new update, providing exceptional features to help customers shop, by adding more payment services.

These new changes in “WhatsApp Business” are set to add new features to small and medium-sized companies, which use the platform to interact with their customers.

And “WhatsApp” added 3 main new technologies, the first called “Facebook hosting service”, with which Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp, will collect fees from the companies.

As for the second method, it depends on giving companies the ability to communicate with customers through “WhatsApp Business” and offer them different payment options, and provide customer service faster and easier, and it is called “business sales”.

As for the third method, I called it “shopping”, which relies on giving the “WhatsApp Business” user options to verify available products and make purchases directly from the chat.