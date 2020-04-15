3 smart tricks you should know in Whatsapp

1- The first method

A message can be sent to a foreign person via the “wa.me” link, and it is one of the easiest ways that we can send “WhatsApp” messages without adding the number of the person we want to send the message to.

You put the following link “https://wa.me/Number” in the browser and then replace the word “Number” with the phone number of that person you want to send the message to with the country code in which it is located.

2- The second method

This method depends on using the usual call application and setting up the number to call and then pressing it long, to select it until the three points appear next to the number, so you choose “WhatsApp” from them, where you can send a message to him without registering it on your phone.

3- The third method

The third method depends on using the “Click to chat” application, which is available in the “Google Play” store. After installing, we click on the application icon in the phone screen and enter the phone number of the addressee and the message and send it by choosing “Open”.