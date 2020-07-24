3 stages of getting back to school in Qatar

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced that it has been decided to start the 2020/2021 academic year at all public and private schools in Qatar, according to the following stages:

The first stage: for three days starting from Sept 1-3, the student attendance should not exceed one-third of the people in the school. The educational affairs and special education departments have sent guidelines to government schools including government specialized schools, schools specializing in the field of special education (Audio Education Complex, Al Heedaya schools, and kindergarten) and private schools and kindergartens with suggested models for how to manage students attendance.

The second stage: for two weeks, from Sept. 6 to 17 integrated education, where the attendance and occupancy rate in all Qatar public and private schools and kindergartens will not exceed 50 percent of the students, as their attendance will be alternating during the two mentioned weeks in two groups so that half of the students (50 percent) attend in the first week in school then they receive their education remotely in the week that follows, and then the other half of students attend in the second week of the start of the academic year after they receive their education remotely in the first week.

The third stage: The actual start of 100 percent of students in schools and kindergartens, and this period starts from 9/20/2020 for all students in public and private schools and kindergartens; While continuing to take precautionary precautions in accordance with the requirements of the health and safety department in the education ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health.