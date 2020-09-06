300 air-conditioners will be installed across Qatar

Qatar Rail is currently working on setting up 300 air-conditioned bus shelters in different areas around the Doha Metro stations.

These shelters are dedicated to serving the users of public transport buses and the Doha Metro feeder bus service, Metrolink.

Earlier, Qatar Rail had announced that it would demarcate 300 bus stops near Doha Metro stations across Qatar.

The bus stops would be demarcated off public streets adjacent to the stations and they will be painted red.

Buses can stop over the painted portion of the street to allow passengers to get off and on a bus.

Qatar resumed bus and rail services on Tuesday for the first time since March, with reduced capacity and tough restrictions to limit the risk of coronavirus spreading between passengers.