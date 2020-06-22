32 violations were spotted and violators to face the law

The weather today in Qatar: June 23
Strong winds are again expected in some places during the daytime, the Qatar Met department has said in its forecast for Tuesday.
Windy conditions and high seas are also likely in offshore areas until this afternoon, according to the weather office.
The wind speed may go up to 28 knots offshore and 25 knots inshore, with the sea level rising to 9ft occasionally at first.
The detailed report says it will be hot during the day and slight to blowing dust is expected in some places at times. It will be relatively hot by night.
Offshore, slightly dusty
Qatar Airways: 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations
The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to maintain its position as the largest international carrier in the world, operating over 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations. The airline’s gradual rebuilding of its network continues with flights resuming in the past week to the following destinations:
Budapest (three weekly flights started 15 June)
Dar es Salaam (three weekly flights started 16 June)
Dhaka (three weekly flights started 15 June)
Istanbul (daily flights started 13 June)
New York (flights started 19 June, daily from 22 June and 10 weekly from 2 July)
As entry