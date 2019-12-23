3rd edition of the Spring Festival started

The third edition of the Spring Festival opened at Souq Waqif in Doha and Souq Al Wakrah featuring an array of cultural programs and entertainment activities.

The event is organized by the Organizing Committee of the Private Engineering Office in order to draw local and international tourists and give them an opportunity to enjoy various art forms.

Mohammed Al Salem, Director of Souq Waqif, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the festival will run until January 4, and will witness great demand from Qatari families and residents, especially as it coincides with the end of the year vacation, in addition to taking advantage of mild weather during this.

The programs at the two souqs are from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Singers and dancers will enthrall spectators with a variety of songs and dances while various corners of Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah will offer several games and rides.

According to organizers, around 60 games and rides are open at the two souqs. Circus shows will be also staged. Visitors can see wild animals like the lion and tiger at souqs.

During the festival, Souq Waqif Arts Centre will host various programs including workshops. Popular teams from across the world including various Arab countries will give folk art presentations.

The souqs will also host poetry gathering.