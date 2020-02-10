47 hotels launch offers during Sport Day 2020

Forty-seven hotels will be offering special packages in celebration of Qatar National Sport Day 2020. The deals will be available at participating hotels on 10, 11 and 12 February.

They offers, include exclusive packages for families and individuals, such as free access to hotel gyms and/or spas, discounts of up to 50% on gym memberships, and complimentary fitness classes. Foodies can also enjoy healthy buffets at special prices, while those seeking a staycation can avail of a ‘bed-and-healthy-breakfast’ combo at attractive rates for the duration of the offer.

Due to the wide variety of offers, QNTC has advised residents and visitors to check a detailed listing of the hotel deals, which is available at http://visitqatar.qa/qnsd2020.

Prior reservations are required for all hotel offers – those interested should contact the hotel directly to make a booking.

The participating hotels are:

1. Al Aziziyah Boutiqe Hotel

2. AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection By Hilton

3. Alwadi Hotel Doha Mgallary Hotel Collection

4. Centra West Bay Residences & Suites Doha

5. Century Hotel Doha

6. City Centre Rotana Doha

7. Crowne Plaza Doha- The Business Park

8. Crowne Plaza Doha West Bay

9. Doha Palace Residence 2

10. DoubleTree By Hilton Doha – Old Town

11. Ezdan Hotel West Bay

12. Ezdan Palace Hotel

13. Fraser Suites Doha

14. Gokulam Park Doha

15. Golden Tulip Doha Hotel

16. Gulf Horizon Hotel

17. Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences

18. Hilton Doha West Bay

19. Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence Doha

20. Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park

21. JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha

22. Liberty Suites

23. Mandarin Oriental Doha

24. Marsa Malaz Kempinski

25. Millennium Plaza Doha

26. Movenpick Hotel West Bay Doha

27. Plaza Inn Doha

28. Premier Inn Doha Education City

29. Radisson Blu Hotel

30. Retaj Al Rayyan Hotel

31. Safir Doha Hotel

32. Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

33. Souq Al-Wakra Hotel

34. The Avenue A Murab Hotel

35. The Curve Hotel

36. The Pearl Doha

37. The Ritz Carlton

38. The Royal Riviera Hotel

39. The St. Regis Doha

40. The Torch Hotel

41. The Westin Doha Hotel&Spa

42. Vichy Celestins Spa Resort- Retaj Salwa

43. W Doha And Residences

44. Warwick Doha Hotel

45. Wyndham Doha West Bay

46. Wyndham Grand Regency Doha

47. Staybridge Suites Doha Lusail