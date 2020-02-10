47 hotels launch offers during Sport Day 2020
Forty-seven hotels will be offering special packages in celebration of Qatar National Sport Day 2020. The deals will be available at participating hotels on 10, 11 and 12 February.
They offers, include exclusive packages for families and individuals, such as free access to hotel gyms and/or spas, discounts of up to 50% on gym memberships, and complimentary fitness classes. Foodies can also enjoy healthy buffets at special prices, while those seeking a staycation can avail of a ‘bed-and-healthy-breakfast’ combo at attractive rates for the duration of the offer.
Due to the wide variety of offers, QNTC has advised residents and visitors to check a detailed listing of the hotel deals, which is available at http://visitqatar.qa/qnsd2020.
Prior reservations are required for all hotel offers – those interested should contact the hotel directly to make a booking.
The participating hotels are:
1. Al Aziziyah Boutiqe Hotel
2. AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection By Hilton
3. Alwadi Hotel Doha Mgallary Hotel Collection
4. Centra West Bay Residences & Suites Doha
5. Century Hotel Doha
6. City Centre Rotana Doha
7. Crowne Plaza Doha- The Business Park
8. Crowne Plaza Doha West Bay
9. Doha Palace Residence 2
10. DoubleTree By Hilton Doha – Old Town
11. Ezdan Hotel West Bay
12. Ezdan Palace Hotel
13. Fraser Suites Doha
14. Gokulam Park Doha
15. Golden Tulip Doha Hotel
16. Gulf Horizon Hotel
17. Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences
18. Hilton Doha West Bay
19. Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence Doha
20. Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park
21. JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha
22. Liberty Suites
23. Mandarin Oriental Doha
24. Marsa Malaz Kempinski
25. Millennium Plaza Doha
26. Movenpick Hotel West Bay Doha
27. Plaza Inn Doha
28. Premier Inn Doha Education City
29. Radisson Blu Hotel
30. Retaj Al Rayyan Hotel
31. Safir Doha Hotel
32. Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel
33. Souq Al-Wakra Hotel
34. The Avenue A Murab Hotel
35. The Curve Hotel
36. The Pearl Doha
37. The Ritz Carlton
38. The Royal Riviera Hotel
39. The St. Regis Doha
40. The Torch Hotel
41. The Westin Doha Hotel&Spa
42. Vichy Celestins Spa Resort- Retaj Salwa
43. W Doha And Residences
44. Warwick Doha Hotel
45. Wyndham Doha West Bay
46. Wyndham Grand Regency Doha
47. Staybridge Suites Doha Lusail