5 markets in Qatar to change opening time

All the five local produce yards, that used to open only during weekends, will now remain open through the week said Ministry of Municipality and Environment on its social media.

The markets are located in Al Sheehaniya, Al Mazrouha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor-Al Zakhira and Al Shamal and will remain open daily from 7am to 3pm.

