5 markets in Qatar to change opening time

An airline will stop flights from Qatar
Namibia had its first 2 cases of Coronavirus and the government acted immediately stopping Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa from flying to Namibia.
This will effectively cut off Namibia from all its global tourism source markets.
The Namibian Government is suspending inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia, and Germany on their routes:
Doha – Windhoek
Addis Ababa – Windhoek
Frankfurt – Windhoek
from Doha, Addis Ababa, Frankfurt, effectively disrupting tourism from their main source markets.
Decision in Qatar on cafes and restaurants due to Corona
Qatari officials announced that dining in at restaurants and cafes around the country is prohibited from today.
The delivery and takeaways will be allowed.
The decision is taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of all citizens and residents, the MoCI said.
"Until further notice, it is prohibited to order food and beverages at all restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country. The presence and seating of customers and their gathering inside and outside such premises is also prohibited, with the exception of the service of external requests for delivery