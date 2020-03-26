5 years in jail and fine of QR100000 due to Corona
A penalty of imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years and a fine of no more than (100,000) one hundred thousand riyals, or one of these two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who broadcasts, publishes or re-publishes rumors, statements, false or malicious news or propaganda, at home or abroad, When was this with the intent to harm national interests, stir up public opinion or prejudice the social system or public order of the state?