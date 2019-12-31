50000 free flight tickets will be distributed

Japan Airlines revealed on Thursday that it will launch a campaign to provide free domestic flights back and forth for nearly 50 thousand foreigners visiting Japan next summer.

This initiative is betting to encourage people visiting Japan, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to travel to the country’s rural areas to experience local attractions.

This program includes the external members of the Japan Airlines mileage program who will be residing in Japan between July and September of next year.

Japan Airlines is expected to start accepting applications in late February, with free tickets awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

After that, applicants will be asked to choose Tokyo International Airport in Haneda, Osaka International Airport or Kansai International Airport as a starting point and choose their preferred travel dates.

They will then be awarded airline tickets that will take them to and from a destination chosen by Japan Airlines from among four nominated places.