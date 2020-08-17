67 worksites in Qatar were closed

As many as 67 worksites in Qatar were closed for making workers work under the sun during prohibited work hours.

With the summer getting hotter, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs on June 15 banned outdoor work between 11:30 am and 3 pm until August 31.

The ministry had also said outside work done under the sun or in open workplaces should not be longer than five hours in the morning.

The ministry has been inspecting worksite across the country to ensure compliance with the ban that came into force.

The action against the 67 worksites came during an inspection campaign conducted between July 16 and August 13. They have been forced to remain closed for three days as a penalty.

The ministry said most of the companies operating in those worksites were in the contracting sector.