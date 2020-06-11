7 things to do this weekend

Open call for all artists in Qatar

A chance for all residents to express their anxiety, fear, but also hope and determination of COVID-19 experience through art and participate in the exhibition at FBQ Museum. Send the art work’s title and description, photo and its dimensions along with a short bio about yourself to: [email protected]

Young adults coding club

In this digital era learn the basics of coding virtually organised by the Qatar national library for children aged 12 to 18.

Digital sanitizer

In this workshop participants will see how Arduino can automate some human application such as door opening and closing and the sanitizer machine.

Create your own web site

In this workshop participants will learn how to create a basic website, add and remove items, edit text font and style using a building platform.

DFI: Short film of the week

Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be showcasing short films and their behind the scenes with insights from the maker every Thursday. Movie of the week is “The Unlucky Hamster”, which is about a fluffy cute little hamster caged in pet shop dreaming of a new house

DFI: Film Chat

Online discussion where you can discuss films with like-minded fans. The movies and documentaries are available Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime. This week the chat will be about a Jordanian film, “Theeb” that earned an Oscar nomination.

Katara virtual exhibition: Exhibitions by various artists happening at Katara Cultural Village can now be visited virtually.

The Result

Al Taybeen