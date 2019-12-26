Dom Pedro Laguna was awarded at the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2016, taking the title of “South America’s Leading Beach Resort” for the second consecutive year. The resort is built along a 15 thousand sq m lagoon with a 200 meters seafront. As part of the luxury Aquiraz Riviera Eco-Resort in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast of Brazil, it also includes the first 18 holes golf course in the region.
General 

8 new Hotels will open in Qatar

admin 0 Comment , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 new Hotels will open in Qatar

 

Qatar’s hospitality sector will offer more choices for customers in 2020 as eight new hotels and properties are expected to open next year.

The hotels across the country are expected to do brisk business as occupancy is anticipated to increase across all hotel categories.

Zulal Wellness Resort, Panorama Residences & Suites, Plaza Rayhaan, Pullman Hotel, Samrya Quartier Hotel & Apartments, The Plaza Doha, The Vyra and Aleph Residences, are expected to open next year, according to consulting firm ValuStrat.

 

Leave a Reply