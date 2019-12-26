8 new Hotels will open in Qatar

Qatar’s hospitality sector will offer more choices for customers in 2020 as eight new hotels and properties are expected to open next year.

The hotels across the country are expected to do brisk business as occupancy is anticipated to increase across all hotel categories.

Zulal Wellness Resort, Panorama Residences & Suites, Plaza Rayhaan, Pullman Hotel, Samrya Quartier Hotel & Apartments, The Plaza Doha, The Vyra and Aleph Residences, are expected to open next year, according to consulting firm ValuStrat.