8 things to do this weekend

2020 Team Qatar Virtual Games

Qatar Olympic Committee will be hosting virtual games for young and old.

Images with AI

In this workshop, participants will learn how Artificial Intelligence work and how does it affect us.

DFI: Short film of the week

Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be showcasing short films and their behind the scenes with insights from the maker every Thursday. Movie of the week is “Land of Pearls”, by Mohammed Al-Ibrahim, about a pearl shopkeeper who recounts a tale from the sea to his grandson.

The Virtual Exhibition: Cultures Collision

Diverse virtual exhibitions hosted by Katara by various artists.

Patches

Cultures Collision

The Result

Al Taybeen

Al Maerifa seminar by TAMUQ

This week’s Al Maerifa Public Seminar Series organized by Texas A&M University at Qatar on June 25 at 3pm will focus on the pioneering work of Dr. Frances H. Arnold, the 2018 Nobel laureate in chemistry.

The topic: “Innovation by Evolution: Bringing New Chemistry to Life

MIA Online

The museum maybe closed but not offline. Now you may access the collection online which includes masterpieces of Islamic art, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork, and much more from three continents dating from the 7th to the 19th century.

Learn spoken French, Arabic and more

Join free one month online classes online summer program 2020. For the following: spoken French, spoken Arabic, arts and more.

Gardening Basics Online Workshop

This workshop will help you learn a few basics of gardening according to the weather in Middle East.

