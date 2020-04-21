8 violations of throwing face masks and gloves in Qatar
The municipal inspectors of Al Sheehaniya Municipality registered 8 violations of throwing face masks and gloves after using it in front of shopping complexes.
The Ministry urged people to dispose the waste in the designated garbage containers for the health and safety of public.
The agencies concerned at all municipalities will catch such violations, and legal actions will be taken against the violators.