9 arrested in Qatar for not staying at home

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced that the designated authorities arrested nine people who violated the requirements of the home quarantine, they committed to following, which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

MoPH said in a statement that the arrest of the nine people came in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, and approved by health authorities represented in MoPH, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

All of them are Qatari citizens.

The state authorities called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the Ministry of Public Health’s condition, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.