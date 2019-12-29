A bag contains a huge amount of money is found

In a pleasant surprise for Christmas, a passerby returned a bag full of gifts and cash valued at 16,000 euros to its owner after he forgot it under a tree.

The 51-year-old passer-by told police after the bag was found near the center of Krefeld in western Germany, just after midnight on Christmas night.

The police were able to quickly identify, reach and return the owner of the cyst.

The Krefeld Police wrote on Facebook that the man who found the bag “refused to receive a reward because at Christmas time … there are people who are really doing good deeds on this holiday.”

In Germany, everyone who returns a lost purpose is entitled to a reward whose value varies according to the value of the purpose. In this case, the man was entitled to a reward of 490 euros.