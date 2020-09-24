beach-3474349_960_720
A beach Park and Nature Reserve have been reopened

The Al Qamra Beach Park and the Al Shuaa Nature Reserve in Al Khor City have been reopened as part of measures to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
The Al Shuaa Reserve contains 13,000 square metres (sqm) of green area and has 62 kinds of trees, as well as animals including Arabian oryx and deer, and birds such as ostrich, quails and pigeons.
Al Qamra park is spread over is 10,500 sqm and contains a variety of agricultural elements, consisting of a green area of 650 sqm and a variety of shade trees.