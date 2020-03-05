A country bans the entry of Qatari citizens 

Messi in Qatar
Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil is a live acrobatic show that bridges the world of football and circus together with a team of 46 artists. It portrays the journey, obstacles and ambition of the greatest number 10 football player Messi. The tickets for the two-hour show are priced between QR 295 to QR 1495 and can be bought online.
When: March 5-7, 2020
Where: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena
For tickets and info, click here
What nationalities cant enter temporarily?
Qatar Civil Aviation Authority warned the public that a document being circulated on social media that says the entry of travelers from certain nationalities to Qatar is restricted is fake.
"It is prohibited to accept all passengers arriving from Egypt, Oman, and Kuwait through intermediate points, including bearers of valid residence in the state of Qatar. Turkish and Iranian nationals are exempted from the above-mentioned decision." says the fake document that is addressed to all Airline and Travel Agents Managers.
