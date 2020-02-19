A crime committed in Qatar due to social media

The Criminal Court decided to punish two persons who committed the crime of entering a house without the consent of its owner and sentenced the defendants to imprisonment for a year for the charges assigned to them, and deporting them from the state after implementing the penalty imposed or forfeiting it.

The Public Prosecution had accused a man and a woman of entering the victim’s home in cases other than those authorized by law.

In details, it became clear that the defendant got acquainted with the defendant through social media, and the relationship between them developed into a friendship via the emo program for communication, and the second after that sent the house you work into the first through the WhatsApp.

Through the site, the first defendant was able to enter the victim’s residence with the intention of committing a crime, after facilitating the accused’s entry to the home.

Article 323 of the Penal Code states that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and by a fine not exceeding 5 thousand riyals, or by either of these two penalties, whoever enters a inhabited place, a residence, or a place to store money without the consent of its holder, and in conditions other than those authorized by law .