A crime in an Indian hospital

A 20-year-old female sick Indian was gang-raped inside a hospital in India by a doctor and other medical staff.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, this incident took place in the private hospital in Manganpur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly before the death of the young woman.

The “Daily Mail” revealed that the young woman was transferred from Kochraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh to the private hospital due to fever and stomach pain, and she informed her family of the assault. After that, the father informed the hospital administration about what had happened, but the latter claimed that the victim was mentally ill.

After the young woman’s death, her father visited senior officials in the area and sought to open an investigation into the incident, while the doctor and other employees who were said to be involved in the attack fled to an unknown destination.

“We will take strict measures against the accused, and the hospital’s license will be revoked,” said a senior official in Kuchampi district in Uttar Pradesh.

For his part, hospital director Sanjeev Kumar rejected the allegations, considering it a “conspiracy”, according to the “Daily Mail”.