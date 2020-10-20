A crime: she threw her two children over a river bridge! (Video)

An Iraqi woman threw her two children from the Imams Bridge in the Tigris River in the capital, Baghdad, in an incident that angered the public opinion, which attacked this act and demanded the maximum penalties for the woman.

A video clip circulated by activists showed the mother throwing her 3-year-old son and two-year-old sister over the bridge overlooking the river.

Activists said that the reason that prompted her to do so was due to a dispute with her ex-husband, and that the Iraqi authorities arrested her, while the bodies of the two children were pulled from the riverbed.