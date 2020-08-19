vacancies
A free vaccination against Coronavirus in Qatar?

The Ministry of Health confirmed that what was published about providing free vaccination against Coronavirus (Covid-19) is incorrect.

“The free vaccination will be for seasonal influenza,” the ministry said through its official account on Twitter.

The Ministry called on the public to obtain information from its reliable official sources and visit the Ministry of Public Health website.