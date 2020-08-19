A free vaccination against Coronavirus in Qatar?

Ooredoo announced the opening of a new Center
Ooredoo announced the opening of the new Ooredoo Express Center in Ruwais in the North Region, expanding its network of sales and customer service centers spread across Qatar. The new center is located on Al-Arish Street within the Telegraph Exhibition for Communications, and the opening comes to enhance communication with customers and meet all their needs related to telecommunications services, as it will provide all the services that customers need, including subscribing to new packages, recharging the balance, and subscribing to communication services, home entertainment, devices and others, and the center also includes
A COVID-19-negative test result as recent as 48 hours ago is a must for passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul in Turkey from Tuesday, the Qatar Airways has said.
In a tweet published on Monday, the airlines said, “Effective August 18, passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul, Turkey, must present a negative result of a COVID-19 medical test taken within 48 hours of arrival to Doha at an accredited medical centre."
The passengers travelling from other gateways in Turkey to Doha will be required to take a COVID-19 medical test on arrival at Hamad International Airport