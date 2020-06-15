A frightening crime leads to the slaughter of an entire family

The Egyptian media published details of a mysterious crime that shook the coastal Ismailia governorate where an entire family was slaughtered.

The Egyptian newspaper, “The Seventh Day”, that the beginning came when the people heard distress from the house that witnessed the crime, and upon reaching the house, they were surprised that the father was stabbed, and the wife and two children were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses suggested that the father tried to kill his family and then committed suicide, except that the investigations of the detectives have not been announced until now, while the incident appears strange and mysterious, and there are many question marks that the investigations of the investigations will reveal.

Upon the arrival of the police forces, they found the 35-year-old father killed by stabbing, and blood stuck, and there was an attempt to kill his two children, Tasnim, 6 years old, and a 4-year-old prisoner. Inside their guts.

During the attempt to save the wife and the stepmother, the medical staff at Qantara West Hospital discovered that the wife was pregnant in the fifth month, and had several stab wounds in the abdomen to the womb, killing the fetus and cutting the colon, veins and large arteries, while the man’s daughters had stab wounds in the abdomen And back and chest, causing internal bleeding.

He also stabbed the wife of his pregnant brother in the sixth month, which also caused the death of the fetus, and a report of the incident was issued, and the prosecution moved to the location of the accident to investigate the incident.