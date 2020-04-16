A gang of 7 criminals arrested in Qatar

The Ministry of Interior announced that the competent authorities in the North Security Department managed to arrest a neurotic formation consisting of 7 people of different nationalities (African and Asian) who specialized in facilitating the escape of maids from the homes of their sponsors and harboring them in different regions of the country.



The ministry said in a series of tweets on its account on Twitter that the details are due to information about the existence of a neurotic formation, which smuggled and housed domestic workers (maids) and then operated illegally.

A number of members of the formation were arrested in the event that they were harmed by harboring fleeing workers in their residence, and accordingly, they were arrested and referred to the judicial authorities to complete the legal procedures followed in this regard.