A great activity to do in Qatar

Qatar arrests 6 people who violated the requirements of home health isolation
In the implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country and approved by the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Public Health and the authorities
supporting it to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the competent authorities today / Thursday / arrested 6 persons who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge they committed Through it, the implementation of those specific requirements from the health authorities that expose violators to legal accountability in
Qatar: Workers in this field must undergo Coronavirus test
To ensure safe and healthy environment in all government and private schools and educational institutions in the country, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, issued a package of precautionary measures.
The educational and administrative aspects of the Coronavirus "Covid 19" are as follows:
1- Test for all government school employees by the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation before the start of the school year and to ensure that they are free of disease.
2- Test for all workers in private schools by the