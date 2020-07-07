A huge event to be held in Qatar in October

The fourth edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’hail 2020) is slated to be held in October, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has announced.

One of the biggest annual events organised by Katara, this year’s S’hail exhibition is being planned to be hosted at Katara’s southern area from October 13 to 17, Katara said in a recent Facebook post.

S’hail has emerged as an international hub for hunting and falcon enthusiasts from all over the world.

The event provides an important platform to introduce Qatari culture and heritage to international visitors displaying a main element of the heritage of Qatari ancestors related to hunting and falconry.

Falconry is an indispensable part of Qatar’s rich cultural heritage.