A maid kills her employer

An elderly Saudi woman with special needs was burned to death, while another woman was severely burned, as a domestic worker set fire to her old servant’s room.

In the details of the crime that occurred in the Mahayil Asir governorate of the Asir region, southwest of the Kingdom, a domestic worker (a Ugandan nationality) set fire to an 80-year-old citizen-disabled room, and then closed the door of the room to get rid of the resulting The woman and her paradoxical life burn after the fire in the entire room and the medical bed that contained her body, while the worker fled.

The fire injured the victim’s niece with great burns after she opened the door of the room and tried to save her aunt, according to the Saudi newspaper “Sabq”.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that the domestic worker escaped after committing her crime, to be arrested by the security authorities and referred to the Public Prosecution, which issued an order to send her to prison, and this was done after it was confirmed that it was free of infectious diseases and the “Corona” virus.