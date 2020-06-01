A new Chinese phone with superior capabilities

The Chinese company Realme has developed a new phone featuring a camera with outstanding imaging capabilities.

The primary camera for this for the X3 SuperZoom comes with four lenses, a 64-megapixel lens with electronic image stabilization, and an 8-megapixel lens with a large aperture to capture high-resolution images in the dark, and a third 8-megapixel lens, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera in which a special sensor supports the digital zoom feature at a rate 60x.

As for the front camera, it has a dual camera, which has a 32-megapixel lens equipped with a Sony IMX616 sensor, and another 8-megapixel lens with a wide aperture of f / 2.2.

The performance of this phone supports Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, Kryo 485 nuclei of 2.9 GB, 12 GB LPPDDR4 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Realme also provided it with a 675 MHz Realme graphics processor, a 6.6-inch (2400/1080) pixel screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shock-resistant glass.

The phone also got a battery with a capacity of 4200 mAh, an NFC chip for electronic payment, a communication chip for Bluetоoth 5 networks, a USB-C port, two communication cards, a 3.5 mm speaker port, and a water and dust-protected structure with dimensions of 163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm weighing 195 Yes, in addition to the Android 10 operating system with Realme UI interfaces.