A new hotel just opened in Qatar

The Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences – was officially declared open today in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The stunning 38-storey, world-class property is just 30 minutes away from Hamad International Airport and stands within The Pearl Qatar’s Qanat Quartier at the gateway to the island. A smart building, where guests have digital keyless access features 414 stylish, fully furnished accommodation choices and comprises a series of high-end fine dining options, a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, soon-to-open private beach, and a kids’ club. It also houses the Signature eforea spa & health club using Elemis & Sothys Spa products, a 24–hour business centre and six hi-tech meeting rooms.

The residential unit features signature studios, 1-2-3-bedroom serviced apartments and duplex townhouses, all beautifully outfitted with the optimum in-home comforts, including modern kitchens, living rooms with a sofa, designated dining areas, and private bathrooms in every suite. Sun-drenched openable windows, stylish gold accents and sophisticated lighting fixtures fill the vast open spaces with light, and with balconies and sea views in every room, all guests can enjoy amazing orange-red sunsets over the sparkling waters of this magical island.

The residences are complemented by a range of restaurants which feature innovative dining options including The Kitchen for exquisite international cuisine, the warm Mulberry Tavern for more casual fare, and the culturally authentic Levantine Restaurant with the menu featuring popular and creative Lebanese dishes curated by the Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist and international Master Celebrity Chef, Joe Barza.