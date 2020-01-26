A new luxurious Resort opened in Qatar

Al Messila, the first Luxury Collection resort in Doha, officially opened its four hydro wellness Worlds in its Wellness Ladies Retreat, the region’s “first and most extensive ladies wellbeing destination”, and its Scandinavian restaurant Snoull during an event held last week.

Guests can also luxuriate in pools, steam rooms and saunas accessed alongside a premium range of treatments and protocols that are 100% exclusive to Al Messila Wellness Retreat. They combine to produce a “unique well-being destination within a one-of-a-kind wellness resort”, the statement pointed out.

Inspired by the Scandinavian seasoned history of working with organic ingredients in their most raw and rich form, Snoull offers bright, clean North European flavours.

Green juices, foraged produce and fresh fish are offered through a pure, honest and natural cuisine, which provides true nourishment.

In order to meet wider guest preferences, Snoull also offers a dedicated vegetarian menu. Al Messila Resort & Spa is also presenting staycation wellness packages that include fitness activities and balanced nutrition. The offer includes a private assessment with a Retreat Specialist, who will design a tailor-made programme featuring training sessions, nutritional plans and special balanced menus at the venue’s restaurants as well as customised spa treatments in its Ladies Wellness Retreat.

The rates of the package start from QR1,330 per person per night in the double-occupancy Deluxe Room.