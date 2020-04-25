A new mobile that may destroy Huawei

The company responsible for the Chinese iQOO brand of VIVO registered a patent to develop a premium phone capable of working with 5G networks, the price will not exceed $ 250.

According to the text of the patent, the new phone, which will bear the name iQOO Neo 3 5G commercial, will get a screen with a resolution of (2408/1080) pixels, capable of displaying НDR10 + videos, refresh rate of 144Hz, that is, it is at a refresh rate that is the strongest for the screens of phones currently.

The phone will also include technologies that allow the user to control the level of screen brightness, and change the frequency between 144, 120 and 90Hz.

This device is supposed to offer water and dust-resistant structures according to international IP68 standards, in two colors, Sky Bluе and Blue Blаck.

And Neo 3 5G can work with 5G networks and process and download data very quickly thanks to Snаpdragon 865 processor currently the most powerful phone processors, Adrеno 650 graphics processor, 10 GB RAM, and will get a 4,500 mAh battery, works with Super FlashCharge 2.0 technology for fast charging .

As for the primary camera, it will be a triple lens, with a 48-megapixel Sоny IMX582 sensor, a 16-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens with a large aperture of f / 2.2, and the front camera will be 16-megapixel.

This phone will also receive an in-screen fingerprint scanner, electronic chipsets for communication with Bluetоoth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 networks that provide very fast data transfer, in addition to a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone port, and two cards for communication.