A new park to open in Qatar on Feb.11

A lush green park, equivalent to over 30 football pitches, at Al Bayt Stadium, will be officially inaugurated on the Sports Day – February 11.

The park, located next to Al Bayt Stadium, will create a green lung for Al Khor and provide local families with invaluable outdoor space to enjoy.

Municipal Council member Abdullah Al Merekhi on his social media shared pictures of the park and informed that the park would be open on Qatar Sports Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February, while also issuing an invite to the public and families to enjoy the atmosphere on this day.

The stadium design honours Qatar’s past and present, with a giant tent structure covering the whole stadium. Sustainability has also driven the design of the area around Al Bayt Stadium.

Tree-lined pedestrian walkways, lakes and other water features, and a large play area will all be part of this stadium park.

The stadium park will also house eateries with outdoor seating overlooking the green zone.

