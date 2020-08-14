A new procedure to be applied to passengers arriving in Qatar

With the COVID-19 restrictions being gradually lifted in Qatar, the Hamad International Airport (HIA) is implementing modified procedures for arriving passengers.

The airport has customized its procedures based on the categorization of arriving passengers to ensure a smooth return to the country.

The categories are: Group 1: Qatari citizens, their spouses, and children, permanent residency holders; Group 2: Vulnerable passengers that have certain identified medical conditions or are aged 55 and above; Group 3: Passengers arriving from low-risk countries; and Group 4: Passengers arriving from high-risk countries.

As per the procedures, all arriving passengers will be thermally screened at the airport.

Passengers must have the Ehteraz mobile application downloaded and installed on a smartphone which requires a SIM card.

Volunteers are available to help set up the Ehteraz app for the passengers. Smartphones and SIM cards are also available for purchase at the airport.

All passengers must also fill out a health assessment form and sign a quarantine pledge agreement, preferably filled prior to arrival into Doha and submitted upon arrival.

Passengers arriving from ‘high-risk countries’ will proceed to immigration after they present their hotel booking to the immigration officer.

Once all arrival formalities have been completed, passengers will be transported to their quarantine hotel with Discover Qatar.

All other arriving passengers will be diverted to designated airport testing facilities where they will receive swab tests. Once testing is complete, passengers will proceed to immigration. Those passengers can use private transportation to their home quarantine. The airport’s taxis are also available.

HIA has planned and executed comprehensive COVID-19 safety procedures, keeping every passenger journey in mind whether they are arriving, departing, or transiting through the five-star airport.

To ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff and passengers, HIA introduced a series of unprecedented measures including the implementation of robotics and advanced thermal screening helmets.

The five-star airport is keen on the safety of its passengers and employees and is continuously cleaning and disinfecting all high- contact areas every 10-15 minutes. Hand sanitisers are also readily available for passengers at key locations across the airport.

The airport maintains 1.5m social distancing across all passenger touchpoints around the airport, through floor markings, signage, and distance seating.Airport customises procedures to ensure a smooth return of people to the country.