A new Red Line Metrolink route will be added to Metro network 

A new Red Line Metrolink route will be added to the Doha Metro network form February 16, 2020.

The new M133 route will begin from Al Wakra (entrance No. 2) and will serve Wukair North area.

Doha Metro tweeted that the new metrolink, M133, will connect Ezdan Mall, Al Wakra Hospital and Ezdan 18, 21, 22, 23 and 24 compounds to the Al Wakra station.

“This route will run every 15 minutes in the peak period and every 20 minutes in the off-peak period,” Doha Metro said. The peak timings are from 6am-8am and 2pm-9pm.

Metrolink is a feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2- to 5-kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

The last bus leaves the station at 23:07 on weekdays and at 00:07 on Thursday and Friday.

