A new route is added to the Doha Metro network

A new Metrolink route has been added to the Doha Metro network.

The M132 route is added to the network from Al Janoub Stadium and Al Wukair South to the Al Wakra Station on the Red Line.

Metrolink is a feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2 to 5-kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

Last bus leaves the station at 23:10 on weekdays and at 00:10 on Thursday and Friday. Bus will run every 12 minutes.

This Metrolink will serve the Ezdan compounds 28 to 40 situated on Wukair south and the newly opened Al Janoub stadium, which will host World Cup games.