A new visa application centre opened in Qatar

The Italian embassy in Doha opened its new visa application centre on Tuesday at The Gate Mall, sixth floor, Tower 3, in West Bay, offering “enhanced services in a welcoming facility” for Qatar residents.

People will also enjoy their stay while applying since the visa application centre is in a prime location and housed in a luxury mall (The Gate Mall) in Doha.

The centre also provides applicants with travel information aimed at promoting various touristic destinations in Italy.

The centre, also accessible via the Doha Metro (DECC station), is open from Sunday to Thursday, between 8am and 8pm. The timings are such that applicants who are busy during the normal working hours can also visit the centre.

During the month of Ramadan, the opening hours will be further extended in the evenings. Appointments can be booked online on the VFS website.