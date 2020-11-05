A New WhatsApp feature

The WhatsApp application has revamped the methods of freeing up the storage capacity associated with it, making it easier for users to find and delete files that are taking up a large amount of their phone memory.

WhatsApp shared a video clip showing how the new mechanism works.

According to WhatsApp, the new tools will be available for users around the world this week.

The new adjustment method will be accessed by going to the Settings menu, then selecting Storage and Data, and then Memory Management.

In a simple way, the new WhatsApp tool will sort all conversations according to the size of the space they occupy.

The application will show the number of messages, pictures, videos and GIFs in each chat, allowing the user to delete the category he wants with the fewest clicks possible.

According to the technical site “The Verge”, the matter is practical, but it does not give users a way to browse the content that they delete.

The new tool provides images of the content that the user wants to delete, and the data will be collected in categories, including messages that have been “forwarded multiple times” and those that “exceed 5 MB”.