A non-traditional lounge at HIA

Airport Dimensions has recently acquired sleep lounge pioneers and innovators sleep ’n fly, and is now ready to launch its first non-traditional lounge at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha. This will also mark the launch of Airport Dimensions’ first premium lounge offer in the Middle East.

The new concept combines Airport Dimensions’ unrivalled expertise in global lounge operations and design, with sleep ’n fly’s unique offer to provide a comfortable, private sleeping and social distancing area for passengers.

Located at the heart of HIA’s transit area and only a stone’s throw away from the airport’s iconic art piece, Lamp Bear, the 225 sq m lounge features a selection of sleep pods and cabins with accommodation for up to 50 guests. Visitors can pay by the hour to stay at one of the sleep units, which provide a soundproofed and air-conditioned space to relax and rest ahead of or between flights.

There are 24 FlexiSuite Pods and 13 Sleep Cabins. Managing Director at Airport Dimensions, Errol McGlothan, said: “With its state-of-the-art facilities and five-star service, Hamad International is the perfect place to launch our new sleep and private space concept and, indeed, our first lounge concept in the Middle East. The sleep pods and cabins provide a convenient, premium and safe space for travellers looking to recharge during a long layover or enjoy a quick nap before an early morning flight. We’re looking forward to working with the airport to further enhance the travel experience for passengers.”

The sleep ’n fly lounge at Hamad International Airport is open to walk-in and corporate guests, online pre-bookings, Priority Pass members and LoungeKey users. Complimentary branded merchandise including pillows and blankets will be available to visitors during their stay.

Sleep ’n fly is taking all necessary steps to ensure their guests feel safe and well whilst relaxing in their own personal space ahead of their flight. All sleep ’n fly sleep lounges, sleep pods and cabins are thoroughly disinfected after every guest check-out, and any public touch points such as reception counters and payment terminals are disinfected after each use. All staff have been receiving regular health and safety training and COVID-19 testing.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, HIA is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own integrating a world-class art collection, contemporary shopping and dining options, splendid entertainment and relaxation facilities all housed in one expansive terminal. Offering an atrium for peace of mind and escape, Qatar’s international airport was also recently voted the second-best airport in the world at the 2020 World’s Best Awards results by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. Voters considered HIA among their favourite, and praised the airport for its exceptional staff service, facilities, extensive shopping options, and lounges which are housed under one expansive terminal. The airport was also admired as an exceptional layover destination for travellers.

The full range of features include:

• FlexiSuite Pods (24 available): Launched at Hamad International Airport, this 180° flat-bed reclining seat in a soundproof space represents a world first in sleeping pod design. It features dimmable ambient lighting, a reading light, air conditioning, a 32 inch screen to connect to the travellers’ mobile, tablet or laptop, a folding tray table, cup holders, a small waste bin, baggage storage and compartments to store coats, shoes and laptop.

• Sleep Cabins (13 available): Four double bed cabins with an optional pull-out bed for a child of up to 115 cm in height (maximum 2 adults and 1 child), and nine bunk bed cabins are available. These small but stylishly designed spaces are soundproof and have air conditioning, as well as main, ambient and reading lights, an alarm clock, a coat hanger, a mirror and tray table.

