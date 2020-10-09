A second wave of the coronavirus in Qatar?

Qatar caught products that are banned in Qatar
Inspectors of the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs seized massive quantity of 'tambaku' (a kind of chewing tobacco), which is banned in Qatar.
In a post on their social media handle, customs said that 1500 kg of 'tambaku' was hidden in hair care products.
The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.
Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
Qatar launched an office for non-Qatari real estate ownership
The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior on Thursday launched an office for non-Qatari real estate ownership in The Pearl to provide real estate ownership and utilisation services through a single window for investors. The office provides all the requirements for the sale and purchase of real estate, residential units and offices in the areas covered by Cabinet Resolution No 28 of 2020, specifying the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate and the conditions, controls, benefits and procedures for their ownership.