A snake is found on plane

A snake crept into an airplane and took refuge from the undercarriage, traveling with the passengers on board, without anyone noticing.

The plane took off from the Australian city of Brisbane towards “Queenstown” airport in southern New Zealand, killing the snake there, according to the United Press International, on Tuesday.

The agency reported that a pilot was preparing to land on the runway, but he saw something strange that had fallen to the ground so he hurried to inform the airport authorities, and that thing was nothing but a snake.

Immediately, the emergency teams at the airport who were rushed to the scene were called, and among them was the biological security team who found the snake alive.

In the end, the authorities declared that the snake had been “humane executed”.

The authorities indicated that the investigations led to the fact that the snake had infiltrated a plane arriving from Australia, and had landed on the airport grounds when the landing wheels opened.

A police officer inspected the plane coming from Australia to ensure there were no more snakes hidden in its undercarriage.