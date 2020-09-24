A spa reopened in Qatar

Mondrian Doha, the premier destination of the global hospitality company, SBA, announced the reopening of the spa, one of the most luxurious and largest spa resorts in the Middle East, as part of the second part of the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions Imposed, ESPA will offer a package of exclusive treatments and distinctive experiences to refresh your mind, body and soul and take you on a journey into a world of total relaxation. “We are eagerly waiting for the reopening of our award-winning, internationally recognized spa,” said Michael Ibrahim, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mondrian Doha. Coinciding with the gradual lifting of restrictions in Qatar, we will implement strict hygiene and safety measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests as per the authorities’ guidelines currently in place.

ESPA Mondrian Doha provides a luxurious experience, with shimmering mosaic walls, 12 rooms dedicated to treatments, as well as a secret garden, relaxation rooms and traditional Turkish baths. “I look forward to welcoming guests from the hotel,” said Ms. Rachel Louie Mukherjee, ESPA Director at Mondrian Doha. New in “ESPA”, where a distinctive experience of luxury that our spa offers awaits them. We will strive to provide our guests with the exceptional care and relaxation services that we are known for. “Espa” is the ideal destination for an exceptional spa experience, taking guests on a journey. To a world of total relaxation and special moments of indulgence and luxury. “ESPA” Mondrian Doha is truly a hidden paradise, and an oasis away from the stress of everyday life. ESPA was designed by the world-famous Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, which combines stunning design elements with exclusive treatments and excellent services, and is distinguished by its aesthetics and availability. Luxury to engage all the senses. ESPA embodies a special philosophy of restoring the human touch to design, providing guests with the ideal space to relax and inspire. Pregnant women can also enjoy exclusive and exclusive spa treatments with pre and postpartum hydrotherapy. Unique hydrotherapy treatments, which give you a feeling of comfort and reassurance, are among the most comfortable treatments in the periods before and after pregnancy, as they take into account the different stages of pregnancy and their requirements.

Ladies can also enjoy the exclusive resort for women whose experiences resemble a secret garden that exudes femininity. The resort is designed in soft, warm colors, curved lines, and shimmering gold accents to provide a luxurious and quiet space and an ideal haven to enjoy exclusive treatments. The exclusive VIP package from ESPA also available For guests, spend three hours in a VIP suite for two people with one hour treatment per guest, as well as an exclusive VIP area for 1,200 Qatari riyals per person, and for those wishing to pamper their loved ones with a wide range of signature treatments from the “ESPA” menu, vouchers are available Gifts are available for reservation at +97440455550 or via email at [email protected] Vouchers can be delivered directly to the home, and ESPA applies a number of new health measures to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided at the spa, as well as a fitness center for guests and staff, sterilization wipes, sterile pens, hand sanitizers, gloves and masks. The therapists will wear face masks and masks during all ESPA facials and at all times. All employees will also undergo temperature checks while at work, signs will be placed to ensure safe social distancing, leading to the spa, with a distance of two meters between each. All sales areas and door handles in areas with heavy touch surfaces will be sterilized during business hours, in addition to an intense sterilization throughout the night.