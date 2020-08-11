A strange accident on Doha roads

In a strange traffic accident on the streets of Doha, a large cruiser appeared blocking a road after it escaped from a vehicle that was towing it on the road, which led to a traffic accident and confused a number of drivers crossing the road.

And it is clear from the video circulated by the pioneers of social networking sites in Qatar, which documents the incident, that the cruiser collided with a car and caused great damage to the glass and the sides of the vehicle.

So far, no information has been received confirming or denying the occurrence of human harm, while the published video documents only material damage.

In many situations, the Ministry of the Interior emphasized the need to connect the cruisers well and not drive the vehicle that it calculates quickly while riding the road, as the Ministry warned that the matter may threaten the lives of road users and cause great losses.